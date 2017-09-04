'Fake' painting bought for £7,500 could sell for more than £300,000 after BBC show reveals it's genuine

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould with Joe and Rosanna Natoli and the Tom Roberts photo - 2 - Roberts

A painting by British-born Australian artist Tom Roberts which was lost for 136 years was discovered to be an original after the owners – a husband and wife who spent their savings on it even though they were told it was a forgery – approached the BBC’s Fake or Fortune program.

Joe Natoli, a former mayor in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, bought the 1883 oil painting, titled Rejected, from an online auction site in 2013 even though it was listed as a fake.

The painting was signed by Tom Roberts, considered a founder of Australian impressionism, but had no other indications that it was an original. It depicted a man in a studio and appeared to have little in common with the outdoor landscape works for which he is best known.

But Mr Natoli decided to take a chance.

"I asked myself, 'Why would someone try to copy something and not make it look like a typical Tom Roberts?'" he told ABC News.

The painting is expected to fetch up to £600,000.

Mr Natoli and his wife, who are both passionate about art, eventually paid £9,000 for the painting but an expert soon after examined the brushwork and composition and deemed that it was a fake.

When the couple suffered a business collapse and lost their home, a friend suggested they approach the BBC art detective program to investigate the painting’s provenance.

The program took on the task – its first attempt to authenticate an Australian work - and confirmed that an address on the back of the painting corresponded with the location of a house in London at which Roberts lived between 1883 and 1884. The artist, who moved from Dorchester to Australia at about age 13 in 1869, was the first Australian to be admitted to the Royal Academy of Arts in London and studied there between 1881 to 1884.

Other evidence also indicated the painting was genuine.

A handwriting expert compared the signature on the painting with those on works dating from 1883 to 1888, concluding "it is highly probable" that the signature was by Roberts.

The painting also had similarities with drawing in the artist’s sketchbook from the time.

Eventually, Mary Eagle, an art historian and expert on Roberts at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, examined the painting and assessed that it was genuine, even though she believed parts were not well painted.

Lisa Roberts, the artist’s great-granddaughter, said she had no doubt that the work was an early self-portrait.

“I know his art from growing up in the house here he worked surrounded by his pictures,” she told Fairfax Media.

“It wasn't really until I saw the painting in the flesh and saw the mark making, the way the brushstrokes were put on, as well as the composition of the whole and the combination of that and what I understand is Tom's early life and early experience in England… convinced me that this old canvas made sense."

Mr Natoli has had the painting listed for sale, noting that a similar but smaller Roberts work sold for £430,000. It is expected to fetch from £300,000 to £600,000.

"I think every collector likes to think that they can find something that is worth more than it was originally sold for,” he said.