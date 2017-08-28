    Here's Exactly How Much Cheaper Groceries Are At Whole Foods, Starting Now

    Lyndsey Matthews
    After Amazon announced that it was buying Whole Foods for approximately $13.7 billion back in June, the internet retailer promised customers that they'd lower prices on select items in stores as soon as the acquisition became official on Monday, Aug. 28.

    Now that that day is here, it looks like Amazon followed through on its promise by dropping prices on a variety of household staples. A reporter from Food & Wine went to a Whole Foods in Yonkers, New York this weekend and once again on Monday. Here are some of the best price changes they found before and after the official Amazon acquisition.

    Whole Trade Bananas

    Before: $.79 or $.99 per pound (depending on country of origin)

    After: $ .49 or $.69 per pound (depending on country of origin)

    Organic Avocados

    Before: $2.99 each

    After: $1.99 each

    CNN Money and Business Insider reported that avocado prices at the Columbus Circle and Gowanus stores in New York were even cheaper, at $1.49 each.

    Organic Large Brown Eggs

    Before: $4.29 a dozen

    After: $3.99 a dozen

    Organic Baby Kale

    Before: $3.99 for five ounces

    After: $3.49 for five ounces

    Creamy and Crunchy Almond Butter

    Before: $7.99 for a 12 ounce jar

    After: $6.99 for a 12 ounce jar

    Organic Gala Apples

    Before: $2.99 per pound

    After: $1.99 per pound

    Organic Fuji Apples

    Before: $3.49 per pound

    After: $1.99 per pound

    Organic Rotisserie Chicken

    Before: $13.99 each

    After: $9.99 each

    The Columbus Circle store in New York was selling these for even less - just $7.99 each - according to CNN Money.

    Everyday Value Organic Butter

    Before: $5.29 per pound

    After: $4.49 per pound

    So how much will this actually affect your grocery bill? Business Insider calculated that before the acquisition occurred, a bill for 15 items at New York's Gowanus store came to $97.76 last Friday. When they returned on Monday, those same 15 items cost $75.85 - almost a 23 percent drop in price.

