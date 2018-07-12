'Endangered blue whale' slaughtered with harpoon off coast of Iceland

An Icelandic whaling company has been accused of killing an endangered blue whale, the first in 40 years - Hard to Port International

An Icelandic whaling company has been accused of slaughtering an endangered blue whale in a "deplorable act", provoking anger and condemnation from the international marine conservationist community.

Animal rights campaigners who photographed the whale’s carcass, say it was harpooned and killed off the west coast of Iceland on July 8.

Genetic sampling has been conducted to establish the species of the whale, with experts unable to rule out the possibility it could be a rare blue/fin whale hybrid.

Kristján Loftsson, the multi-millionaire CEO of Hvalur hf whaling company, told the Telegraph he was “pretty confident” tests would confirm the animal was a hybrid species and not a blue whale.

“This whale, when you see it swimming in the ocean, it was like a fin whale,” he explained. “There were no characteristics of a blue whale, it is very easy to tell a blue whale in the ocean.

“They go after it as a fin whale. When they shoot it and take it alongside the vessel, they noticed the ventral grooves, which you don’t see when the whale is swimming in the ocean. This is what we have had with other hybrids in the past.

“It is like a fin whale, it behaves like a fin whale, but after you shoot it you notice [the characteristics] are different to a fin whale.

“It was taken as a fin whale, but it [will] turn out to be a hybrid. I’m pretty confident.”

Marine conservationists have called it a 'deplorable act' Credit: Hard to Port International

The last case of a blue whale being deliberately captured and killed was recorded 40 years ago off the coast of Spain.

Commercial whaling has been banned since 1986 under the a moratorium issued by the International Whaling Commission (IWC), however in Iceland the government regulates the hunting of whales having expressed reservations about its prohibition.

Dr Peter Richardson, Head of Ocean Recovery at the Marine Conservation Society, told the Telegraph he believed the animal is a blue whale after analysing the photos.

“This is a deplorable act - the blue whale, the largest animal ever to grace our planet, is endangered and protected under all relevant international agreements,” he said.

“We urge the UK Government, who have historically led global whale conservation efforts, to send the strongest objections to Iceland about the killing of this iconic species.”

Dr Phillip Clapham, one of the world's leading experts on large whales from the NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Centre, agreed it was a blue whale photographed at the whaling station.

"While I can't entirely rule out the possibility that this is a hybrid, I don't see any characteristics that would suggest that,” he said.

“From the photos, it has all the characteristics of a blue whale; given that - notably the coloration pattern - there is almost no possibility that an experienced observer would have misidentified it as anything else at sea.”

Hvalur hf is licensed by Iceland's government to slaughter smaller fin whales Credit: Hard to Port International