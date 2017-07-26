It's the End of Coke Zero as We Know It and the Internet Is Shocked

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be sold in August

The taste of a Coke Zero drinks that have long distinguished the zero-calorie soda from its classic full-sugar and diet counterparts will soon be done for good.

The massive soda company announced Wednesday that it will start selling Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August, and the new drink option will feature an updated look and a brand new taste.

Coke will roll out the new fizzy drink with a different look in both can and bottle form and the tagline “new improved taste.”

“We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” the company said in a release.

Will it be an improvement? Because you can always count on the internet to cast judgment before a taste, social media users had some thoughts — both positive and negative.

Some soda drinkers mourned the death Coke Zero.

Why would anyone mess with Coke Zero?! It's the nectar of the gods... pic.twitter.com/ovjyr6SOoX — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 26, 2017

The Young Pope from The Young Pope who’s a strict Coke Zero man, was invoked.

Also, what will happen to Cherry Coke Zero? Because if they change that recipe, WHAT IS THE YOUNG POPE SUPPOSED TO DRINK? pic.twitter.com/k7YZeLDJRy — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) July 26, 2017

Keep your filthy mitts off my Coke Zero. https://t.co/HsixG8FjDo — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 26, 2017

Well, at least I've still got my delicious Coke Zero. **looks at Twitter** pic.twitter.com/zEOQw97hml — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 26, 2017

No you're supposed to say, New Coke, who dis? https://t.co/Rnhw6Spar0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 26, 2017

Hold on, they're getting rid of Coke Zero??? What? They better come back with a "Coke Zero Classic" or whatever in like 6 months. — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) July 26, 2017

Coke Zero is fine but talk to me when we get to Triple Chocolate Milshake with Extra Whipped Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles Zero — Magnus Lewis (@magnuslewis263) July 26, 2017

*glances at Coke Zero on desk -- morning (and afternoon) ritual* *extreme panic that this is not going to go well* https://t.co/kGVXiUMfFt — Angela Haupt (@angelahaupt) July 26, 2017

@CocaCola I lived through New Coke in 1985. I may have moved past it, but did not forgive or forget. #LeaveCokeZeroAlone! — Armed Bear (@armed_bear) July 26, 2017

“Tastes more like real Coke”



I’ll be the judge of that. https://t.co/x94E6MU5S1



— Paul Crisp (@pcrispy) July 26, 2017

Others thought a new recipe sounded fine.

nothing of value was lost. coke zero is the worst diet cola. it has an awful aftertaste and goes flat in twenty minutes https://t.co/TIFhBMv7db — me (@etdragonpunch) July 26, 2017

Historically, this has always worked out well for Coke. https://t.co/hjLlGQxCgr — Michael Clear (@MichaelClear) July 26, 2017