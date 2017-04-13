'Drop United' Chrome Extension Will Block United Flights From Your Search

The carrier grounded all its domestic flights Sunday night “due to an IT issue.” Flights have since resumed but flyers will continue to face delays.

If you’re looking for a way to get back at United for not allowing a passenger to wear leggings, dragging a passenger off a flight or for the scorpion that fell from an overhead bin and stung a passenger, there’s a Chrome extension that can help you avoid the airline.

The extension, called “Drop United,” will remove all United flights from your search when you’re booking trips using Google Chrome.

Read: The Best Trump Chrome Extensions Make Political News Easier To Take

The extension’s description reads, “Drop United is a Chrome extension that drags United Airlines off your flight search results. So the next time you search for a flight, United won’t have a seat in your options.” The wording is an obvious play on the incident that occurred Sunday evening when a passenger was physically pulled off a flight after refusing to give up his seat.

The United Airline passenger problem is compounded by a prior incident involving leggings being treated as inappropriate flight wear. This has caused quite an uproar among flyers and some are looking to boycott the airline. This extension makes that a little bit easier.

The extension is available in the Chrome web store and currently works when you use Google Search, Google Flights, Kayak and Expedia to search for flights.

Related Articles