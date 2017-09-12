Here's What Disney World Looks Like After Hurricane Irma

Most of the Disney parks are opening back up Tuesday

Guests at Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have been sharing photos of the Florida resorts on social media showing damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

The Disney parks, which were closed Sunday and Monday, opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The water parks will remain closed until later this week, according to a statement.

It was just the sixth shutdown in Disney World’s 45-year history, but the second one in less than a year. Hurricane Matthew also forced Disney to close the gates in October 2016.

Disney’s nearby theme park rival, Universal Studios, also closed the doors during Hurricane Irma. “Our destination saw relatively minor damage overnight involving fences, trees, signage and building facades,” reads a statement from Universal Orlando. “We are hard at work inside our parks and we can confirm an on-time opening for Tuesday, Sept 12 at 9am for Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.”

A look at damage around the Epcot Resorts area due to #HurricaneIrma#IrmaWDW

1/2 pic.twitter.com/4hvpqm8o85

— BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017

A look at Epcot this morning. Trees down and flooding, but it doesn't look like any major damage occurred#IrmaWDW pic.twitter.com/KRvy9Sqr51 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017