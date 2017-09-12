Here's What Disney World Looks Like After Hurricane Irma

Guests at Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have been sharing photos of the Florida resorts on social media showing damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
The Disney parks, which were closed Sunday and Monday, opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The water parks will remain closed until later this week, according to a statement.
It was just the sixth shutdown in Disney World’s 45-year history, but the second one in less than a year. Hurricane Matthew also forced Disney to close the gates in October 2016.
Disney’s nearby theme park rival, Universal Studios, also closed the doors during Hurricane Irma. “Our destination saw relatively minor damage overnight involving fences, trees, signage and building facades,” reads a statement from Universal Orlando. “We are hard at work inside our parks and we can confirm an on-time opening for Tuesday, Sept 12 at 9am for Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.”
Tree damage at Be Our Guest Restaurant in The Magic Kingdom #MagicKingdom #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld #Disney #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/cMshF2kTJS— BrandonBlogs (@BrandonBlogs_) September 12, 2017
A look at damage around the Epcot Resorts area due to #HurricaneIrma#IrmaWDW— BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017
A look at Epcot this morning. Trees down and flooding, but it doesn't look like any major damage occurred#IrmaWDW pic.twitter.com/KRvy9Sqr51— BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017
Tree of life is OK! The same can't be said for some surrounding trees. Sorry about quality. @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/DkXfuR6LQD— Osborne Lights (@osborne_lights) September 11, 2017
Some damage/flooding in EPCOT @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/dqURwKdxvE— Osborne Lights (@osborne_lights) September 11, 2017
Destroyed :( pic.twitter.com/eBlU7mIWeJ— Belle (@FiBelleFi) September 11, 2017
Damage near Cinderella's Castle :( pic.twitter.com/Sg9q5UmETi— Belle (@FiBelleFi) September 12, 2017
Mostly tree damage here at the @Disney #PolynesianResort. @WDWNT @wdwmagic @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks @Disney pic.twitter.com/00zk4HtsnT— Chris Green (@ChrisGreenPics) September 11, 2017
