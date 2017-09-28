'Did you really have to do this?': Last words of Texas woman murdered by husband at football party along with seven friends

The estranged wife of a man who slaughtered her and seven others at a party asked him, "Did you really have to do this?" before being killed.

Meredith Hight, 27, was murdered by her husband of five years, after she filed for divorce having reportedly been the victim physical abuse during the relationship.

A witness to the shooting in Plano, Texas, earlier this month, said she heard Ms Hight making the plea before more gunshots rang out, the NY Daily News reported.

The killer was himself shot dead by police called to the football party, the first Ms Hight had held by herself since the separation.

Friends said the 32-year-old had begun drinking heavily as the marriage dissolved and, according to US media, had posted angry messages about Ms Hight on social media.

Other reports suggested Hight had suffered from a drinking problem before then.

He was seen in a bar in Plano earlier on 10 September, where he showed a knife and handgun to staff.

His other victims were Anthony Michael Cross, 33, Olivia Nicole Deffner, 24, James Richard Dunlop, 29, Darryl William Hawkins, 22, Rion Christopher Morgan, 31, Myah Sade Bass, 28, and Caleb Seth Edwards, 25.