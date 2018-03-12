'The devastation seen in Ghouta today will be Afrin city tomorrow', warns British YPG fighter, as city braces for Turkish onslaught

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Maryamayn in eastern Afrin - REUTERS

Residents of the Syrian city of Afrin are bracing for an onslaught from Turkish troops and allied rebels, threatening a fresh humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Turkey was poised to enter the Kurdish-majority city after advances in recent weeks took them to within a mile of its limits.

There were fears for the some one million civilians, thousands of whom have already been displaced by fighting in villages and other cantons closer to Syria’s border with Turkey.

Convoys of activists were reportedly leaving for Afrin from the cities of Cizre in southern Turkey and Kobane in northern Syria in an effort to protect the city by volunteering to put themselves between rebel fighters and the Turks and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkey launched operation “Olive Branch” on January 20 against the YPG, which controls the Afrin region in northwest Syria and which Ankara regards as a terrorist group.

Syrian civilians ride their cars through Ain Dara in northern Afrin region as they flee Afrin city Credit: AFP More

More than 200 civilians and 370 YPG fighters have been killed so far, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). Some 340 Syrian rebels have also been killed, and 42 Turkish soldiers.

Recent drone footage showed large-scale destruction in villages and towns on the approach to the city.

Pro-Kurdish groups held protests across the UK on Sunday ahead of the Turkish assault, calling on the international community to act.

“If the world stands by and continues to do nothing, the devastation you are seeing in Eastern Ghouta today will be Afrin city tomorrow,” said Jamie Janson, a British volunteer fighting with the YPG in Afrin, joining the plea.

Protesters trespassed onto the tracks at Manchester Piccadilly. Credit: Chris Woodhouse More

He claimed that while the world’s attention was on Ghouta, “mass murder” was being carried out against the Kurds.

“For seven weeks now Afrin has been bombed and shelled without mercy. The people have resisted one of the largest armies in the world, with no air force to protect them from round-the-clock bombardment. The human cost has been enormous, the destruction indiscriminate.

“People don't even wake up when windows rattle from early morning bomb blasts any more. It feels a bit like Pompeii the day before Vesuvius,” Mr Janson told the Telegraph from Syria.

He is one of three Britons among dozens of international volunteer fighters in Afrin, including Huang Lei from Manchester and Dan Smith, a combat medic.