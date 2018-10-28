How the 'darkest day in Pittsburgh's history' unfolded

Rabbi Eli Wilansky lights a candle after a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The killing took little more than 20 minutes. Eleven people lay dead or dying inside the synagogue as the gunman switched between assault rifle and his three handguns, descending into the basement and back to the first floor.

But as he made his way out of the door to leave he was confronted by two armed police officers.

He ran back inside and climbed two flights of stairs as the officers gave chase, according to new details of the deadly attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh released by prosecutors on Sunday.

Scott Brady, US attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, said the death toll could have been much worse if the suspect had left before police arrived.

“Without hesitation, without concern for their safety they ran toward gunfire to protect innocent victims,” he said.

Robert Bowers, 46, is accused of storming the building during a Sabbath morning service. He is due to appear in court on Monday to face 29 charges – including 11 of counts of murder, which police are treating as a hate crime.

Authorities said he wore tactical gear and carried an AR-15 rifle and three Glock 357 handguns into the building at about 9.50am – and used all three, leaving shell casings scattered on the floor. Officials told the AP that Bowers had a licence to carry firearms and legally owned his guns.

He was cornered by a Swat team on the third floor after a firefight that wounded four officers and the gunman.

Police chatter picked up by a local scanner revealed details of a tense standoff as officers feared he may be wearing an explosive vest.

But within minutes the wounded suspect crawled towards police officers to give himself up.

“They’re committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews,” he repeatedly told arresting officers, according to the complaint.

Bob Jones, the special agent leading the FBI investigation, said he left behind the “the most horrific crime scene” he had seen in 22 years of service.

The result is a community in mourning and a city in shock.

Bill Peduto, the mayor of Pittsburgh, said the Jewish community was the “backbone” of the neighbourhood and the “fabric” of the city.

“We will get through this darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history by working together,” he said.

The neighbourhood of Squirrel Hill took on an air of quiet mourning on Sunday. Its streets stayed empty apart from dog walkers and the handful of people leaving flowers at a makeshift shrine outside the synagogue.

