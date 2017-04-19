A 'conveyor belt' of plastic is polluting the Arctic Ocean

Our plastic waste doesn't just stay put when it hits the oceans. Currents sweep it into the deep blue abyss, spreading the garbage far and wide. And much of that debris apparently winds up in the Arctic Ocean, a new study found.

Plastics are "abundant and widespread" in the seas east of Greenland and north of Scandinavia — areas that tend to have more polar bears and seals than people. Scientists encountered the pools of plastic during a 2013 expedition around the Arctic Polar Circle.

SEE ALSO: Arctic Meltdown: NASA photos capture region in rapid transition

Led by Spanish biologist Andrés Cózar, the team hadn't expected to find such large accumulations of shopping bags, fishing lines, microbeads, and other plastic fragments, given how far the polar latitudes are from pollution-creating populations.

View photos A seal lies on an iceberg in front of the research vessel Tara, in 2013. More

Image: Anna Deniaud / Tara Expeditions Foundation

Their study reveals how far plastic can travel if not disposed of properly, "because once it enters the ocean, its destination can be unpredictable," the scientists wrote in the study, which was published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

"There is continuous transport of floating litter from the North Atlantic, and the Greenland and the Barents Seas act as a dead-end for this poleward conveyor belt of plastic," Cózar said in a news release.

Scientists from two global research efforts collaborated for the study, including the 2009-2014 Tara Oceans expedition team, based in France, and the 2010 Malaspina expedition team from Spain.

View photos Locations and plastic concentrations of the sites sampled in 2013. More

Image: andres cozar

Around the world, humans dump an estimated 19.4 billion pounds of plastic waste into the ocean each year, according to a separate 2015 study.

Those bottles, jugs, threads, and scraps are visible in giant swirling "garbage patches" in the middle of the ocean, and even in trenches along the seafloor. The Mariana Trench — the deepest spot on the planet, at 36,000 feet deep — is lined with plastic bags and soda cans, videos from Japan's marine science agency show.

Plastic waste isn't just unsightly. Birds, fish, and other wildlife can eat it and choke. Fish also gobble up fragments of deteriorated plastic, which contain harmful chemicals that spread throughout the food chain.

View photos Different categories of microplastics found in the Arctic Ocean. More