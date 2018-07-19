'Brady Bunch' House Listed for Nearly $2 Million

The iconic property could be yours!

The iconic California home featured on "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale.

The property is listed at $1.885 million and is expected to draw an "avalanche" of interest, Ernie Carswell, a Douglas Elliman agent, told the Los Angeles Times.

The Studio City home was used for exterior shots on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. At 2,477 square feet, it features a rock-wall fireplace and wood-paneled walls, as well as a built-in bar. There are two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"This is a postcard of exactly what homes looked like in the 1970s," Carswell said.

The home was owned by the same couple for 45 years. They've since passed away and their children are selling the property.

Another agent suggested the home could be torn down. “I have several buyers already interested,” Jodie Levitus Francisco, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway, told Deadline. “They’re developers for the lot size. They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85, I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.”

Carswell said they hope to avoid razing the property.

“We’re not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down,” he said. “We’re going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it.”

Related Video: Brady Bunch Cast Opens Up About Losing Florence Henderson

Watch news, TV and more on Yahoo View.



RELATED STORIES



Actress Who Played Cindy on 'The Brady Bunch' Fired for Homophobic Rant: Report





Who Was 'The Brady Bunch' Star in the Live Version of 'Grease?'





Did 'Brady Bunch' Star Barry Williams Abandon His Toddler?



Related Articles: