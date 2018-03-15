'They Are All Bleeding. They're Going to Die.' New 911 Calls Capture Fear as Parkland Shooting Unfolded

Newly released 911 calls from the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School capture the fear and panic within the school as the shooting unfolded.

The calls — released Wednesday by the Coral Springs Police department — show dispatchers speaking to students and teachers, while fielding calls from worried parents trying to get information about their children.

“A lot of blood, please help,” a girl cries in one phone call, when asked by a dispatcher if anyone is injured. “Please, it’s real. Please help,” she says in the call, beginning to whisper before the line goes dead.

In another call, a student who on the first floor of the building tells a dispatcher the gunman shot into her classroom and says she can still hear gunshots coming from upstairs.

In another call, a woman identified as a teacher can be heard asking students to stay quiet and crouch down.

“Please, please, there are people here — they’re all bleeding. They are going to die,” a student tells a dispatcher in another call, saying she can hear the shooter upstairs. “There’s holes in the wall.”

“There’s a kid — I think he’s dead. I think he’s dying,” she adds through tears.

It has been a month since 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida. On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class to call for action on gun violence.