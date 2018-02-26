'Black Panther' Success Will Help Fund Boys & Girls Clubs' STEM Centers

Just as the advanced fictional nation of Wakanda revealed its technology to the world in “Black Panther,” Disney is helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of America introduce advanced tech to America’s youth.

To celebrate the record-breaking success of the film, The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that it plans to donate $1 million to the BGCA to expand the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math programs.

BGCA’s STEM Centers of Innovation give kids the chance to learn from advanced technologies like 3D printers, robotics and high-definition video production equipment.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film,” CEO Robert A. Iger said, “so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

The grant from Disney will be used to open 12 new STEM centers in Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Harlem, N.Y.; Hartford, Conn.; Memphis, Tenn.; Oakland, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; Washington, D.C.; and Watts, Calif.

“Black Panther” surpassed $700 million worldwide at the box office this past weekend, its second weekend in theaters.