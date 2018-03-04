'Black Panther' Passes The $500-Million Mark At The Box Office

This weekend, Marvel Studio’s blockbuster “Black Panther” made another $65 million. The film has now raked in over $500 million after just 17 days in theaters, making it the 10th highest-domestic-grossing movie in history.

The film is sure to eclipse the ninth spot on the list, 2017′s “Beauty and the Beast,” which made $504 million domestically. The superhero film could even pass “The Avengers,” which made $623 million domestically in 2012 and is the highest-grossing Marvel film of all time.

The film has already notched several box office feats. It brought in $242 million domestically in its four-day opening weekend — just behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Those numbers make “Black Panther” the fifth largest opening of all time, and the top February opening weekend.

With a black director — Ryan Coogler — at the helm and a nearly all-black cast, “Black Panther” is striking a cord with fans, especially African-American audiences. With a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is a hit with critics as well.

The question now isn’t whether or not a sequel will happen, but rather, how many?