'Believe in Something.' Colin Kaepernick Is the Face of Nike's New 'Just Do It' Campaign

Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike‘s latest ad campaign, two years after kneeling during the national anthem made him the face of protest in the NFL.

Kaepernick tweeted an image from Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign on Monday. The advertisement features a close-up shot of the quarterback’s face and reads, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and is not currently signed by an NFL team. He has filed a grievance alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a team because of his stance on social issues.

Following Kaepernick’s actions, several NFL players, most of whom are black, have knelt during the pre-game performance of the national anthem or otherwise protested against police brutality, racism, inequality and other issues.

Kaepernick has been endorsed by Nike since 2011, though the company has, until now, stayed quiet about his history of protest. Nike did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment about the new campaign.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

The NFL’s 2018-19 season begins Thursday, Sept. 6.