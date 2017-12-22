The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from their cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
One of the biggest scams in life was your mom saying she won't get angry if you say the truth from Showerthoughts
Ketchup makes bad food taste good and good food taste bad from Showerthoughts
Jiggling around cheap iPhone chargers to find the 'sweet spot' is the millennial version of tweaking a TV antenna. from Showerthoughts
7 billion people experienced this day in their own completely unique way. from Showerthoughts
When you're watching a sunset, someone on the other side of the world is watching the same sun rise. from Showerthoughts
If your pet had a cell phone, they’d always have a picture of you as your wallpaper. from Showerthoughts
When someone says “hold your horses” they’re telling you to be stable from Showerthoughts
You know you're old when you refer to Urban Dictionary way more than the Oxford Dictionary from Showerthoughts
Any machine can be a smoke machine if you use it incorrectly from Showerthoughts
Rudolph's nose would just light up the fog, not reveal the path forward. from Showerthoughts
Australia has 3 As in it, each pronounced differently. from Showerthoughts
Our fingers have fingertips but our toes don't have toetips, yet we can tiptoe. from Showerthoughts
We are all about 3 minutes away from death but every breath resets the timer. from Showerthoughts
Bookmarks are most of the time used by people who don’t want to mark up their books. from Showerthoughts
Beds are just wireless chargers for humans from Showerthoughts
People who are 37 this year are themselves 20+17. from Showerthoughts
Our world map could have been drawn upsidedown from Showerthoughts
Your wishes don't come true because somebody wished for everyone else's wishes not to happen. from Showerthoughts
We write things down but we type things up from Showerthoughts
If superheroes were real, they’d probably have sponsors. from Showerthoughts
If you add up all of the leap years, we're actually in 2022 already. from Showerthoughts
When train drivers begin their job, they literally do train. from Showerthoughts
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.