    Here's What's New on Netflix in July 2018 — And What's Leaving

    Mahita Gajanan
    See which movies and shows are coming to Netflix in July

    A slate of new movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2018, with selections sure to please binge-watchers, comedy lovers and fans of dinosaur-centric franchises.

    Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III and The Lost World: Jurassic Park will hit Netflix in July, along with the mid-2000s favorite The Princess Diaries. Later in the month, Orange Is the New Black will return for its sixth season as will the second part of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

    A selection of titles are leaving Netflix in July as well, including the Bring It On movies, the Lethal Weapon series, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Little Women. Catch up before they disappear and enjoy what’s coming to the streaming service in July.

    Here are the movies and show coming to Netflix in July 2018

    July 1

    Blue Bloods: Season 8

    Bo Burnham: what.

    Chocolat

    Deceived

    Finding Neverland

    Get Smart

    Happy Gilmore

    Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

    Interview with the Vampire

    Journey to the Center of the Earth

    Jurassic Park

    Jurassic Park III

    Madam Secretary: Season 4

    Menace II Society

    NCIS: Season 15

    Pandorum

    Penelope

    Queens of Comedy: Season 2

    Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
    Scooby-Doo

    Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

    Spanglish

    Stealth

    Swordfish

    The Boondock Saints

    The Lost World: Jurassic Park

    The Princess Diaries

    The Voices

    Traitor

    Troy

    Van Helsing

    We Own the Night

    We the Marines

    What We Started

    July 2

    Dance Academy: The Comeback

    Good Witch: Season 4

    King of Peking

    Romina

    The Sinner: Season 1

    July 3

    The Comedy Lineup

    July 5

    Blue Valentine

    July 6

    Anne with an E: Season 2

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

    First Team: Juventus: Part B

    Free Rein: Season 2

    Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

    Sacred Games

    Samantha!

    Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

    The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

    The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

    The Skin of The Wolf

    White Fang

    July 7

    Scream 4

    July 9

    Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

    July 10

    Drug Lords: Season 2

    July 12

    Gone Baby Gone

    July 13

    How It Ends

    Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

    Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

    Sugar Rush

    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

    July 15

    Bonusfamiljen

    Going for Gold

    The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

    July 20

    Amazing Interiors

    Dark Tourist

    Deep Undercover: Collection 3

    Duck Duck Goose

    Father of the Year

    Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

    Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

    Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

    Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

    Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

    Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

    July 22

    An Education

    Disney’s Bolt

    July 24

    The Warning

    Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

    July 27

    Cupcake & Dino – General Services

    Extinction

    Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

    Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

    The Bleeding Edge

    The Worst Witch: Season 2

    Welcome to the Family

    July 28

    Shameless: Season 8

    The Company Men

    July 29

    Her

    Sofia the First: Season 4

    July 30

    A Very Secret Service: Season 2

    July 31

    Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

    Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in July 2018

    July 1

    Alive

    Along Came Polly

    An Honest Liar

    Beerfest

    Before Midnight

    Bring It On

    Bring It On Again

    Bring It On: All or Nothing

    Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

    Bring It On: In It to Win It

    Cocktail

    Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

    Lethal Weapon

    Lethal Weapon 2

    Lethal Weapon 3

    Lethal Weapon 4

    Little Women

    Michael Clayton

    Midnight in Paris

    Mixed Signals

    More Than a Game

    Pandemic

    Piglet’s Big Movie

    Rugrats Go Wild

    Scary Movie

    Scream 3

    Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

    The Art of War

    Tropic Thunder

    V for Vendetta

    July 2

    Breakfast at Tiffany’s

    July 8

    Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

    Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

    July 9

    Ratchet and Clank

    Serena

    July 11

    Alice Through the Looking Glass

    July 14

    Wild Hogs

    July 15

    Convergence

    Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

    Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

    July 16

    Changeling

    Wanted

    July 29

    The Den

    July 30

    A Cinderella Story

    Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

    Swing State