Here's What's New on Netflix in July 2018 — And What's Leaving

A slate of new movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2018, with selections sure to please binge-watchers, comedy lovers and fans of dinosaur-centric franchises.
Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III and The Lost World: Jurassic Park will hit Netflix in July, along with the mid-2000s favorite The Princess Diaries. Later in the month, Orange Is the New Black will return for its sixth season as will the second part of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.
A selection of titles are leaving Netflix in July as well, including the Bring It On movies, the Lethal Weapon series, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Little Women. Catch up before they disappear and enjoy what’s coming to the streaming service in July.
Here are the movies and show coming to Netflix in July 2018
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
First Team: Juventus: Part B
Free Rein: Season 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2
Sacred Games
Samantha!
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin of The Wolf
White Fang
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
July 15
Bonusfamiljen
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2
July 20
Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2
July 22
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
July 24
The Warning
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
July 27
Cupcake & Dino – General Services
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
The Bleeding Edge
The Worst Witch: Season 2
Welcome to the Family
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3
Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in July 2018
July 1
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
July 2
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
July 8
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
July 9
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
July 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 14
Wild Hogs
July 15
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
July 16
Changeling
Wanted
July 29
The Den
July 30
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State