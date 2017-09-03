'We'll See,' Donald Trump Says On Attacking North Korea Following Latest Nuclear Test

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.

WASHINGTON ― Hours after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, President Donald Trump on Sunday said the military option against Pyongyang remains on the table.

“We’ll see,” Trump said, while exiting St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington after a reporter asked him whether he planned to attack North Korea.

The president did not elaborate. Following several North Korean nuclear tests in recent weeks, Trump has issued vague threats toward the regime but provided no details on how he plans to address the escalating crisis.

He has also issued economic threats toward China, North Korea’s only ally, which he again appeared to reiterate in a tweet on Sunday.

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that the North Korean regime’s “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.” He was also quick to continue his criticism of China and South Korea’s tactics in dealing with the rogue state.

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Pyongyang’s latest test marks another major stride for its internationally condemned nuclear program, which has sparked sanctions against the country.

The North claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, and although analysts have expressed skepticism, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo could not yet dismiss the possibility that it was indeed an H-bomb ― a weapon even more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII.

North Korean state television described the test as a “perfect success.”

The North Koreans successfully conducted their first two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in July ― a feat Trump had previously dismissed as an impossibility.

Pyongyang’s ICBM launches and claims that it had reached the ability to strike the U.S. mainland sparked a heated war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump, who vowed in August to meet the regime with “fire and fury” if it continued to threaten the U.S. As world leaders called for calm amid the rising tensions, Trump doubled down on his comment days later, suggesting that perhaps it “wasn’t tough enough.”

On Sunday, Trump affirmed that he was monitoring the situation, tweeting that he would be meeting with chief of staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other officials.

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017