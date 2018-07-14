'It's churlish to leave the team at the death': Rabid fans stick with England for third-place match

Garford Beck, in the bicorne hat, has supported England through all 10 qualifiers and all seven World Cup matches - JULIAN SIMMONDS

“England's going all the way!” a few hundred Three Lions supporters chanted at kickoff, even though the very fact that Gareth Southgate's team was playing in this third-place match against Belgium meant they weren't.

The match had been derided as a repeat friendly, as England previously lost to Belgium in Kaliningrad when both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages.

That didn't stop a cadre of rabid fans from coming to show their love for a side that had defied expectations by reaching its first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

“To those of us who have been to all six games, it's almost churlish to leave the team at the death when we can say thank you and express our support,” said Garford Beck, 56, a civil servant from London who was wearing a bicorne hat with his England jersey.

Having attended all 10 qualifying matches leading up to the tournament, he also went to all seven of England's World Cup matches, criss-crossing more than 1,500 miles of eastern Europe.

The third-place game ended in a disappointing 0-2 loss after England failed to convert several agonising second-half opportunities, but fans refused to be deterred.

Anton and Ashley faith wave the St George's cross outside the stadium Credit: Julian Simmonds/For The Telegraph More

The beating will be an afterthought compared to the upwelling of hope and pride in the team in recent weeks and the rehabilitation of manager Gareth Southgate after his infamous 1996 penalty miss. In addition, Tottenham striker Harry Kane is now a lock to become the second Englishman since Gary Lineker to win the World Cup golden boot after Belgium's Romelu Lukaku failed to score.

Joanne Gover, a Sainsbury's supply chain manager from Milton Keynes, had followed the team through a third World Cup, only missing the quarterfinal when she had to fly back to the UK for work.

“We have to be there to show the team we're with them when they're with us,” she said.

“All we've got is a chest cold, a bunch of (mosquito) bites and a huge hole in our credit card, but it was worth it,” Mr Garford said of the seven-week campaign. England was less than a half-hour from the final when Croatia scored an equalising goal on Wednesday, he added.

“I mustn't grumble, mustn't complain, I never thought we'd be using all seven match tickets,” he said.

While some 10,000 Britons attended the semifinal defeat to Croatia, the Football Association estimated that 1,500 attended the third-place match. Among them were Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah and Harry Maguire's girlfriend Fern Hawkins.

Mr Garford also met goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's parents after the match.

Harry Kane leaves the field after the disappointing loss to Belgium Credit: Julian Simmonds/For The Telegraph More