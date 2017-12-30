'Make America Gay Again.' Mike Pence Gets Trolled With Rainbow Banner

Vice President Mike Pence was met with a “Make America Gay Again” banner while in Colorado for a family vacation.

The rainbow banner was hung on a stone pillar at the end of the driveway where the Pence family is staying, the Washington Post reported.

It was later discovered that Pence’s temporary next-door neighbors hung the banner.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo told the Aspen Times one of his deputies was present when the man put the banner over the stone pillar.

“He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who’d tell him he couldn’t do it. When they said, ‘We’re not here to control your free speech rights,’ they came out with chili and began feeding them,” DiSalvo told the Times.

Pence has a history of controversial comments regarding the LGBT community. Pence has opposed same-sex marriage and, as governor of Indiana, signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which would allow businesses to refuse to serve members of the LGBT community, though the bill was later changed to include anti-discrimination language.

Pence is expected to leave the area Tuesday, according to the Aspen Times.