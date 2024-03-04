Apopka voters to choose among four candidates for two council seats

With two City Council seats up for election in Apopka, issues like deteriorating roadways, services for people experiencing homelessness and approaches to economic growth have been hot topics among the four candidates.

For Seat 4, incumbent Nick Nesta is up for reelection and will be facing Eric Mock once again after defeating Mock in 2022.

Vying for Seat 3 are first-time candidates Nadia Anderson and Darryl Richardson. Incumbent Kyle Becker announced in February that he will not be running for reelection and that he and his family are moving out of Apopka.

With a population nearing 60,000, Apopka is Orange County’s second largest city. In recent years, its council has struggled with issues including the administration of its fire department — roiled by the on-duty death of a firefighter in 2022 — and whether to continue its current strong mayor form of government.

Apopka voters will have the opportunity to cast their vote for both nonpartisan municipal elections and the Presidential Preference Primary election on March 19.

At a City Council Forum in January, candidates had the opportunity to speak on their platforms and discuss the ideas and visions they have for Apopka. Material in this article is drawn from that forum.

Seat 4:

Incumbent Nicholas “Nick” Nesta, 33 and a real estate consultant, said that he is running for reelection because he wants to explore new and unique ways to help Apopka progress.

“The city requires somebody with a proven record of transparency, fiscal responsible spending, somebody that can create strategies that protect citizens’ investments and make decisions based on facts, not emotion. I am the candidate that embodies these attributes,” Nesta said in the forum.

Nesta, a registered Republican, endorsed Form 6, a controversial law that forces Florida’s local officials to disclose much more financial information, and said that such transparency helps build voters’ confidence in their elected officials.

There are many areas in Apopka that need maintenance to sidewalks, curbs and roadways, but Nesta said that the city should not jump to raise taxes as a solution. He said proper planning is what will make the repairs possible.

“What I’ve done and I’ll continue to do is make sure that our investments are in safe investment areas,” Nesta said. “That’s what’s important, is creating that intrinsic value for residents to know that their city is taking care of them.”

Nesta said that since being elected in 2022, he has made it a priority to ask questions and maintain an open line of communication with his fellow city council members.

“Information breeds confidence. Silence breeds fear,” Nesta said.

“Friction is not a bad thing. It creates growth so as long as we’re working off of all the same information, we’re going to grow as a city.”

Eric Mock, 63, is a Realtor and said that he is running because he has noticed a lack of respect among council members. He would like to see council members approach conversations with dignity and compassion.

“The reality is very simple. We have a responsibility. We’re elected to serve the public, not get into some squabbling,” Mock said.

Mock, a registered Republican, said that he thinks the ideal way to address the issue of homelessness in Apopka would be to approach each case independently because circumstances are unique to every individual experiencing homelessness. There are more than 2,200 people experiencing homelessness across Orange County, according to the 2023 Point-In-Time Count.

Mock concluded by saying that he wants to see the city finish what it starts and that “healthy discourse” is what is necessary to do so.

“I want to bring the voice of reason back to the council,” Mock said.

Seat 3:

Nadia Anderson, 39, is a first-time political candidate. She said that her experiences as an Apopka resident and real estate agent are what make her an ideal candidate for city council.

“My whole career has been about service. I have the experience to communicate effectively with my peers. I have the experience to communicate with the public. I am definitely the person for the job,” Anderson said.

In reference to communities in need of renovations, Anderson said her priority is to address critical matters that may cause safety concerns, but she does not want the cost to fall on local taxpayers.

She said that it is important to her that the city considers options for state and federal funding first.

Anderson, a registered Democrat, also said that Apopka is in need of a resource center for those experiencing homelessness. She cited $160,000 that was earmarked in the city budget for such a center, but was later used to instead balance the budget.

Briefly speaking on the matter of urban sprawl, Anderson said that she does not think Apopka is over-developing but rather not developing enough. She said that growth in Apopka is a positive thing, and that she has ideas for how to guide growth.

“I would look to see what is it that we can do to bring in higher paying jobs. I don’t think that we’re completely out of control with development. I think that there is a lack of comprehensive planning in regard to what it looks like moving forward,” Anderson said.

Darryl Richardson, 58, is also a first-time candidate. He is part owner of Three Odd Guys Brewing and said that his motivation for running comes from his first-hand experiences as a business owner in Apopka.

“I am running for, like I said, one reason, one reason only and that is to bring Apopka to life. We have an amazing city and I want to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction,” Richardson said.

Richardson is a registered Republican and said that economic development would be his biggest priority if elected.

“One of the biggest challenges for me that I want to overcome is making sure that we have enough infrastructure in place, making sure we have enough funding and making sure the city is appealing to all these businesses that do want to invest in Apopka,” Richardson said.

Richardson said that he wants people to be proud of Apopka and emphasizing the importance of unity among Apopka residents and council members.

“Apopka does not need another one-size-fits-all politician,” Richardson said. “Let’s make Apopka amazing together.”