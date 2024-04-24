Apopka police: Teen died after crash in stolen car

A missing teen-ager died Wednesday after crashing a stolen vehicle on Kelly Park Road in Apopka, police said.

The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Kelly Park Road and Chandler Road.

Police provided few details, identifying the driver only as a 17-year-old boy who had been reported as missing.

The teen was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center but died.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was stolen.