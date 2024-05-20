Apopka police search for suspect in armed bank robbery

Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Apopka.

The Apopka Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery at Fifth Third Bank on South Orange Blossom Trail around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect approached the teller counter and demanded the employee to open the cash drawer.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

No one was injured.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about the bank robbery, email the Apopka Police Department at APDCID@Apopka.net or make an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or crimeline.org.

See a map of the location below:

