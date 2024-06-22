Apopka police: Call for medical aid ends with 1 dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

An incident Friday afternoon in Apopka started with a call for medical assistance and ended with one person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the police department.

The Apopka Police Department’s communications center received a 911 call about 4 p.m. regarding a medical episode in an apartment at the Oasis at Wekiva Apartment Complex, 518 Lake Bridge Lane, according to a news release from the department.

The news release said that upon arrival, officers provided aid to the patient until the Apopka Fire Department arrived.

Once the patient was transported to the hospital, officers began to interview a male occupant of the apartment when he produced a handgun, the release said. Officers immediately retreated from the apartment.

The Central Florida Metro SWAT responded and upon entry into the apartment, they found a male inside dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police department said there is no danger to the public and it was an isolated incident. No further details were provided.