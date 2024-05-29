Apology demanded for Dreyfuss remarks at Music Hall; police station opposition: Letters

The Music Hall owes apology for Richard Dreyfuss's misogynistic and homophobic remarks

May 28 − To the Editor:

I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding the lack of response from The Music Hall following the recent event on Friday evening, May 24, 2024. As a member and an attendee of the event, I was appalled by the misogynistic and homophobic remarks made by Mr. Dreyfuss. However, the apparent absence of any statement or apology from your management team in the days since the event is even more concerning.

The Music Hall has always been a great source of pride for our community, so I am compelled to inquire about the reasons behind the delay in responding. Given the offensive nature of the speaker's comments and their impact on attendees, particularly those who identify as women or LGBTQ+, it is essential that your venue take immediate action to address this issue.

Failure to acknowledge and condemn such behavior not only reflects poorly on your venue's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment but also raises questions about your level of self-awareness and responsibility as a hosting platform.

I urge you to provide a transparent explanation for the delay in issuing a statement regarding the incident. Furthermore, I implore you to take swift and decisive action to rectify this situation, including issuing a public apology and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It is imperative that your venue demonstrates accountability and a genuine commitment to addressing instances of discrimination and hate speech within its premises. Failure to do so not only undermines the trust and confidence of members and attendees but also perpetuates a culture of intolerance and exclusion, which quite honestly is something we do not need more of in these times!

I trust that you will take this matter seriously and respond promptly with a clear plan of action. Your actions in response to this incident will speak volumes about your venue's values and its dedication to creating a safe and welcoming space for all individuals.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I look forward to receiving your response.

Tony Rodrigues

Rye

Robert Shaw, left, as Quint, Roy Scheider, as Police Chief Martin Brody, and Richard Dreyfuss, as Matt Hooper, appear in a scene from the 1975 film "Jaws."

I question why Portsmouth must spend $41.8 million for a police station

May 28 − To the Editor:

Although I have been critical of Councilor Kate Cook in the past regarding taxing and spending, I now commend her for speaking up about her concerns over both the cost and the design of the new police station. I agree with her wholeheartedly that we should not "overbuild" or propose more than is actually needed "because the taxpayers have to pay for it."

There is something amiss when other communities in our state can build police stations for so much less. I question why Portsmouth must spend $41.8 million for just a police station when Bedford has plans for a police, fire, and town complex for $36.5 million; Exeter has plans to spend $17 million for a combination police and fire station; and Dover, with a larger population, spent a mere $9 million for its police station.

In addition, we are told that the proposed structure would block the view of the iconic, historic North Church. The rendering in the Herald indicates that this oversized building obliterates some lovely natural views as well. If this plan for Portsmouth's new police station is approved as is, this would be a typical example of the way this City Council operates in that (1) they will be unnecessarily spending too much of the taxpayers' money; (2) they will be once again attempting to diminish our city's architectural heritage; and (3) they will be robbing Portsmouth of too much of its natural beauty. Instead of rushing to approve this flawed plan, our City Council should call for a redo of both its design and its price.

Christina Lusky

Portsmouth

Please don't vote to advance Portsmouth police station June 3

May 28 -- To the Editor:

I have tried to follow the plans for the police station but was very surprised to see the preliminary design in The Portsmouth Herald on 5/23/24, and that you (the Portsmouth City Council) have been requested to approve the current budget and the proposed concept at the June 3 meeting, less than two weeks from when residents have seen the plan.

I have spoken to more than a dozen residents this week about this design. No one is in favor! This building will block the iconic view of the City and off to the route 95 bridge that cannot be seen from anywhere else in Portsmouth. Do you get that? Landscape and skyline views will be lost forever. And has the design group seen Portsmouth wetlands ordinance, do they know the history of the cherry trees along South Mill Pond that were given to Portsmouth by its Japanese sister city Nichinan ?

This building will block air, light and beautiful views from the residents of Connors Cottage. And what about the Seacoast Eat Local markets that fill the upper lot with local farm and craft products and bring people from all over the seacoast? It is a beautiful site coming from town on the first Saturday of May to see all the cherry trees in bloom and the white tents of the market stalls in the background. I am very sad to think all of this will be gone.

I am asking, at the very least, that you postpone a vote on this plan at the June 3 Council meeting . Please take the time to fully grasp the implications of this very large and ugly building. Please give yourselves and residents time to get more information and understand the impact of this plan.

Mary Lou McElwain

Portsmouth

Port Advisory Council wrong to offer vote of confidence in Marconi

May 26 − To the Editor:

Unsurprisingly, the New Hampshire Port Advisory Council has tossed a life jacket to suspended Port Director Geno Marconi who has been treading the rough waters of another investigation by the NH Attorney General. The Committee presented a "Full Confidence Vote" to Marconi's bosses at the Pease Development Authority (PDA) last week. Mr. Marconi has been on administrative leave for several weeks but continues to receive his $156,000 annual taxpayer salary. No explanation has been offered by either the PDA or NH Attorney General regarding the nature of the investigation.

The NH Port Advisory Council was established by the NH Legislature decades ago. It's intended purpose was to afford technical guidance and expertise relative to the various Port initiatives and responsibilities. Members include representatives of various marine trades and related businesses which are either directly or indirectly affected by the decisions and policies of the Port Director. The "Vote of Confidence" was, in my opinion, nothing less than an attempt to maintain the cronyism which has permeated the Port for years. It is therefore not surprising that the Council would exceed their statutory authority by publicly judging Mr. Marconi prior to the completion and findings of the Attorney General's investigation. Perhaps they simply don't care.

Kevin M. Monahan

Bow

Trump and his followers have trampled traditional values

May 27 − To the Editor:

Hopefully the Supreme Court will rule that even a president (or former president) is not above the law. But Donald Trump’s most serious wrongs go beyond matters cited in civil and criminal suits.

His most insidious impact is the effect his actions and speech have had on our respect for our system of government: the executive, legislative and judicial branches, the free press, our sense of truth, integrity, morals and ethics. Thanks to Trump and those who support him, we have been seeing a growing normalization of violence, a numbness to corruption and scandal, an undermining of our faith in elections.

Trump and his followers have trampled traditional values. He has disparaged allies, glorified dictators, disrespected fallen soldiers. He has sent us to an alternate universe in which untruths gush forth so rapidly that fact checkers can't keep up.

We must recognize that in addition to being a malignant narcissist, Trump is paranoid and vindictive. He follows the despotic play book of never admitting error or fault, blaming others for your failures, and repeating lies over and over until people believe them.

Trumpism is a cult. His followers love it when he calls immigrants "vermin" who "poison the blood of our country" and says they have been released from insane asylums. Some who recognize his failings rationalize that he furthers their anti-diversity, anti-globalist views, their wish to impose religion and subjugate women.

Trump has told us how he intends to govern if he wins in November. He wants to round up millions and hold them in concentration camps pending deportation. He wants to weaponize the Justice Department to prosecute those who oppose him. He wants to fire qualified civil servants and replace them with toadies. He wants to pardon seditionists and insurrectionists. Proclaiming "I am your retribution," he wants to use our military against us.

Trump has shown a lack of integrity and empathy, a contempt for the rule of law. Week by week, he is becoming more paranoid and irrational.

We cannot count on the courts to stop him. We must do it at the voting booth.

Don Nolte

Exeter

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Apology demanded for Richard Dreyfuss remarks at Music Hall: Letters