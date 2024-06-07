Apollo 8 astronaut William Sanders identified as pilot in WA plane crash

Retired American astronaut William Anders, who was a member of the Apollo 8 crew, has been identified as the pilot inside the plane that crashed in the waters off the San Juan Islands on Friday afternoon. According to flight data and FAA records, FOX 13 Seattle has confirmed the plane that crashed was a vintage Air Force T-34 Mentor, which is owned by Anders, who is also a San Juan County resident. Several social media posts and messages from friends reported that Anders was at the controls when the plane crashed.

