APD: Woman found dead in car with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead near Lomas and Louisiana Blvd.

APD says officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m. Monday at the 7200 block of Marble Ave., NE. Police say officers located a female victim inside a car with a gunshot wound and was dead at the scene. APD Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.