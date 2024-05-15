APD: Two people killed, one critically injured in series of crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate crashes overnight crashes that left two people dead and one person critically injured.

The first crash happened in the area of La Bajada Rd. and Atrisco Dr. Police say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. DWI officers were called to investigate the crash.

A second crash happened near 98th St. and Tower Rd. APD says one person died at the scene of the crash.

A third crash was reported near 4th St. and Candelaria Rd. Police say one person was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries. DWI officers are investigating the crash.

