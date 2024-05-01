APD: Suspect in February murder died of overdose in El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says Andre Chavez, a suspect in a February murder, died of an overdose in El Paso on Monday. Daniel Lee Hadders and Chavez were charged with the murder of Christoper Fallen. Fallen’s body was found at his home on February 6 with his head wrapped in tape, his hands and shins bound together, and a belt around his neck. He died of asphyxiation.

Police arrest highly wanted Albuquerque man connected to copper thefts

Fallen’s father told police that his son had taken in a roommate who was later identified as Chavez. According to police, Chavez told police the two had met through a dating app, that Fallen had given him a place to stay, and that he had last been at the home on February 1.

Fallen’s vehicle was found at a coffee shop and Hadders, along with another person, was detained. Police say they found Fallen’s ID card, paperwork, and house key in the vehicle. They also found four cell phones and documents with Chavez’s name and information. Hadders told police he knew Chavez but had purchased the car and found the wallet and credit cards inside.

Officials say they found communications between Haders and Chavez between February 2 and 5 and that a photo from February 3 showed Fallen on his bed with bound hands and blood on his face and clothes.

Hadders is facing numerous charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.