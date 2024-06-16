APD: Shoplifting suspect who pulled out gun at Albertsons turned himself in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a man who shoplifted from an Albertsons and pointed a gun at an employee has now turned himself in. This after police video was released showing what happened outside that grocery store earlier this week.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen walking through an Albertsons’ parking lot after police say they shoplifted from the store back in December. A store employee starts following them, capturing the moment the man pulls out a gun and points it at him.

The incident happened at the grocery store on Coors near Alameda. The man in the video has now been identified as 19-year-old Silic O’Neal. According to police, O’Neal called police early Saturday morning saying he wanted to turn himself in after seeing himself on the news.

O’Neal told police he was trying to impress the woman he was with by, “getting her what she wanted from inside the store.” He added he didn’t know her very well and had only met her the night before.

Store employees said the suspects grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol and a floral arrangement, before walking out of the store, pointing the gun and then firing it seven times in the air.

O’Neal told police his friends and family also recognized him on the news but told him not to turn himself in. He admitted to pointing the gun at the employee but said it was empty at the time and that his finger was not on the trigger.

He added he was not a killer and didn’t want to hurt anyone. When police asked about the gun, O’Neal said it was stolen from him while he was downtown. O’Neal told police he was high on fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and alcohol the day of the incident. He is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center facing aggravated shoplifting.

