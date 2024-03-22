APD searching for woman related to south Austin robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives with the Austin Police Department asked for assistance identifying a woman suspected of robbing a Dollar General store Sunday in south Austin.

APD said the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Menchaca Road.

According to police, the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Police described the suspect as a 5’0” to 5’4” Black woman between the ages of 25 to 35 and weighing approximately 200 to 250 lbs.

APD said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black head-covering underneath the hood, black pants, black shoes, white socks and a white/silver and black backpack. Police said she was also armed with a black and silver handgun.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

