APD searching for person of interest after gunshot victim dies at Grady

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Atlanta police said on Thursday at 8:48 a.m. officers received reports of a person who had been dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was shot on Griffin Street NW and then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police are now looking for the driver of the vehicle who was caught on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

