APD searching for 66-year-old last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in south Austin.

Douglas Wendall, 66, was last seen walking around 12:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of Slaughter Lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Austin Police are searching for a 66-year-old last seen in south Austin Tuesday | Courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety

Wendell is described as a white man, 5 feet 7, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to officials.

Wendell is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement believes his disappearance is a threat to his “own health and safety.”

Anyone who has any information on Wendell’s whereabouts are asked to contact APD at (512) 974-5250.

