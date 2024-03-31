APD searches for suspect who wielded butcher knife during east Austin robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in connection with an east Austin aggravated robbery.

APD said the robbery occurred at a Dollar Tree located at 1508 Montopolis Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. Jan. 9.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a butcher knife and demanded the cashier open the register.

Police described the suspect as a 5’ 8” Hispanic man with a medium build, mustache and Spanish accent.

According to APD, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a distinct white square logo on the back, blue jeans, orange gloves, a white shirt and a white face mask.

APD asked that anyone with information contact the department’s robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.