APD: Scene secure after shot reported at Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said there was a report of a shot fired at a shopping center.

According to APD, officers responded to Coronado Mall for a report of a shot fired. No one was reported injured, and authorities have secured the scene.

If more information is released, it will be added to this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.