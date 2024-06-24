APD on scene of officer-involved shooting on S. Georgia

The Amarillo Police Department said in a traffic advisory Monday that officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of South Georgia.

APD said the area has "a heavy police presence," and those traveling to the area are asked to find an alternate route.

"This incident is still under investigation and additional information will be released as it is received," APD said.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police issue traffic advisory after shooting on S. Georgia