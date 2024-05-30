APD releases program to protect and recover at-risk citizens

The Abilene Police Department has announced the launch of the Guardian Program aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable populations within the city.

This program will "provide a crucial safety net for families and caregivers of at-risk individuals with medical or significant conditions that make them vulnerable to going missing," according to a recent police press release.

The program targets individuals with "conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, blindness, and other cognitive impairments that increase their risk of becoming lost or disoriented," according to the release.

An Abilene police car sits outside of the Abilene Taylor County Law Enforcement Center on May 8.

Approximately 40% of those diagnosed with dementia "will become lost at some point in their disease progression," according to the National Library of Medicine.

APD's comprehensive database will help facilitate a quick response and subsequent recovery if one of these individuals should go missing. The hope is to significantly reduce the time that they are missing and the potential dangers they face.

To register for the Guardian Program, visit the Abilene Police Department website and select "Report a Crime."

Residents can also self-report crimes on the website, including any type of burglary, credit or debit card abuse, identity theft, shoplifting, simple assaults, threats or harassment of any kind. This portal is available any time day or night.

