APD releases photos of suspects after deadly shooting near Austin Waffle House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released photos Monday of four men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on June 8 outside of an Austin Waffle House.

Police said two people were shot, one fatally, after an argument between two groups around 6 a.m. at a Waffle House on Dessau Road in northeast Austin. APD said the suspects left the scene after the shooting.

APD previously identified Tykeisha Lewis, 25, as the victim who died. On June 11, police said the second female victim was in stable condition.

APD is asking for the public’s help to identify the men believed to be connected with the shooting.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic men with short black hair between the ages of 16 and 20.

If you have information, you should call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be sent anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A $2,000 reward may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

