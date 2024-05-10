APD releases 911 audio, body camera videos from deadly northwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released 911 audio and body camera videos Friday stemming from a deadly shooting in northwest Austin on April 27.

APD said officers shot and killed a 44-year-old man, identified by police as Thomas Dray Price, after police said he refused to comply with orders and drop a gun.

PREVIOUS: Armed suspect dies after shooting involving APD officers

APD released the videos through its YouTube page. The officers involved in the incident were identified, as well.

Editor’s Note: The video linked above is from police officer body camera video released by the Austin Police Department Friday, May 10, 2024. The video contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.

APD said the two officers who fired their guns were Officer Adam Reinhart, who has four years and three months of service with the department, and Officer Kai Finch, who has one year and five months of service with the department.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, per APD protocol.

Body camera video from another officer who was not a subject officer in this incident was also released to help better understand the sequence of events, according to APD.

“Body-worn camera videos do not always capture everything the officer or witnesses saw or experienced during the incident; however, the footage helps us understand what occurred,” APD said.

Timeline: APD details on shooting

APD said police were called to the Summer Grove apartment complex, located at 7905 San Felipe Boulevard, just after midnight on April 27 after receiving reports a man was walking around the complex with a gun. Several callers told police they heard gunshots and that the man had four to five people held at gunpoint.

APD responds to officer-involved shooting on April 27 on San Felipe Boulevard in northwest Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

APD responds to officer-involved shooting on April 27 on San Felipe Boulevard in northwest Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

APD responds to officer-involved shooting on April 27 on San Felipe Boulevard in northwest Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

At the scene, APD said officers searched the area and found a suspect matching the description given by callers and holding a gun.

The man came out of the breezeway of the building, holding a gun, APD said. Officers gave commands to Price, saying “hands up and drop the gun” several times, police said.

Police said, “Price did not comply with the officers’ commands, raised a firearm and pointed the firearm in the direction of the officers.” Two officers fired their Department-approved guns, hitting Price.

Price was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead at 1:39 a.m. No other individuals involved in the disturbance were injured.

APD said it will do two concurrent investigations into the shooting: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.