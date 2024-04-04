APD: Randall County jury indicts man in Feb. 3 fatal shooting on S. Ong

The Randall County Grand Jury issued an indictment for murder against Juan Antonio Salinas III, 26, who remains in custody on this charge since his initial arrest in February, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said in a community update Thursday.

The charge stems from the Feb. 3 incident where Cecelia Rodriguez, 27, was found dead.

APD said that around 2:25 a.m. Feb. 3, Amarillo officers were sent to the 4000 block of South Ong after a 911 caller said that a woman had just been shot. When officers arrived, Rodriguez was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The caller, identified as Salinas, was taken to the APD Homicide Unit and interviewed. He subsequently was arrested for a charge of on view murder and booked into Randall County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police say 911 caller indicted for murder in woman's death