APD pilot program tracks gunshot data in neighborhoods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A first-of-its-kind program led to a 47% decrease in gunshots in one Albuquerque neighborhood. The Albuquerque Police Department launched a new program using data from their Shot Spotter program which is a real-time gunshot detection system.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office seeking answers more than 3 years after teen’s death

With the new program, anytime there’s a rise of gunshots in a neighborhood, police will gather the date, time, and place of where it happened and attempt to pinpoint the person who committed the crime. “It’s important that we do this, whether it’s reducing violent crime, ensuring that the neighborhood knows that their concerns are being heard, and making sure that we’re working with them to make sure to fix some of the problems that are occurring within the community,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

APD will send affected residents a letter letting them know police are aware of gunshot activity in their neighborhood and warn them of the consequences of firing guns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.