APD: Old Bank of the West building broken into

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said someone broke into the old Bank of the West building on Central and San Mateo and threw trash out the windows. A project manager told KRQE News 13 that he was outside Thursday afternoon when someone inside started throwing items, possibly from the 14th floor.

Police responded with a heavy presence and a KRQE News 13 crew spotted officers with rifles pointed toward the building.

This is the second time in recent days vandals have broken into the tower. On Sunday, someone started a fire and tossed items out of windows causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

