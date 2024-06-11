APD officer arrested for DWI while driving patrol vehicle, placed on paid leave

Jun. 10—An Albuquerque police officer is on paid administrative leave after being arrested for driving drunk over the weekend.

Jordan Hernandez, 24, of Los Lunas is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and refusing to be tested, speeding and failure to maintain a traffic lane.

It is unclear who his attorney is.

Hernandez's mother declined to comment on his arrest.

According to court records, Hernandez was released on personal recognizance on Monday. A bond arraignment has been scheduled for July 18.

"It's always disappointing to learn that one of our officers is accused of breaking the same laws they are sworn to enforce," APD Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. "We will move forward with an internal investigation, while criminal charges are handled by the judicial system."

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Hernandez has been assigned to the Foothills Area Command.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, a New Mexico State Police officer was heading south on Interstate 25 near Broadway and New Mexico Highway 47 when the officer saw a vehicle speeding northbound.

State Police said Hernandez was going 112 mph in a 75 mph zone when they turned around. Police saw Hernandez, who was driving abn APD patrol vehicle, failing to maintain a lane of travel.

The complaint states when the State Police officer asked Hernandez why he was speeding, Hernandez said he was heading into work. Hernandez, who police said had watery eyes, denied consuming any alcohol prior to the traffic stop.

Police said Hernandez "blamed logging into his computer and his keys as reasons for his driving behavior."

According to the complaint, Hernandez was arrested but refused to be tested.