APD: National report shows auto theft in metro area decreased by 11% in 2023

Jun. 15—The Albuquerque metro area — once listed as the worst in the country in auto thefts — saw an 11% decrease in that crime in 2023 compared with the prior year. That's according to the Albuquerque Police Department, citing a National Insurance Crime Bureau report.

The report, which analyzed auto thefts from January through December 2023, found a 1% increase in thefts nationwide, APD said in announcing the numbers Friday.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said Albuquerque dropped from the sixth-worst area in auto thefts to seventh in 2023. The specific number of auto thefts wasn't provided in the news release.

Atkins said the places ranking higher are Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue, Washington; Memphis, Tennessee; Pueblo, Colorado; Bakersfield, California; San Francisco/Oakland/Berkeley, California; and Denver/Aurora/Lakewood, Colorado.

She said the metro area was listed as the worst in the nation in auto theft from 2016 to 2018. The number declined by 34% between 2017 and 2021, increased in 2022, and then dropped by 11% in 2023.

Atkins said factors contributing to the decrease include the bait-car program, frequent public service announcements warning of car warm-up thefts and detectives "building stronger cases against serial auto-theft offenders."

"Auto theft is a quality of life issue that has always been a top priority for me as chief, having brought the bait car program to the city," APD Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. "Seeing our metro area drop in the rankings year after year shows our continued commitment to these property crimes and we hope the community is starting to see the impact."

Atkins said Hyundai and Kia vehicles ranked among the highest makes to be stolen in 2023, which the National Insurance Crime Bureau said is "likely driven by social media trends that demonstrate how to steal those vehicles quickly and easily."