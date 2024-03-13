APD: Motorcyclist severely injured in crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a motorcyclist was severely injured following a crash in southeast Albuquerque. They say northbound traffic on San Pedro Dr. at Zuni Rd. was stopped for a red light. A Gold Nissan Armada was stopped on westbound Bell at a stop sign at San Pedro.

According to APD, the Nissan driver thought the lanes were clear and moved forward west through San Pedro. That’s when a motorcyclist traveling southbound on San Pedro struck the passenger side of the Armada, was ejected from the motorcycle, and collided with a Mercury sedan.

APD says the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a severe brain injury.

