APD: Man tries to break into off-duty officer’s apartment, falls 3 stories after being shot at
Investigators say an off-duty Atlanta police officer fired at a man who tried to break into the officer’s apartment.
It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Dwell at the View apartment complex at 1620 Hollywood Road NW.
Police say the officer, who was home and off-duty at the time, grabbed a gun and fired toward the man.
The suspect was not hit, but police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries after he fell three floors to the ground.
The names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.
A resident, who declined to give his name and speak on camera, told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the apartment complex has recently been hit with several break-ins and other crimes.
Investigators are working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the attempted burglary.
