APD: Man drunkenly crashes into Police Service Aides responding to other collision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after a crash Saturday night. Officials said he was drunk.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), two Public Service Aides (PSAs) were responding to a crash on I-25 SB around 9:30 p.m. when another crash happened.

APD claimed Nathaniel Lucero was drunk driving a Chevy Trailblazer and crashed into the PSA vehicle. The PSA vehicle, due to the force of the crash, hit another police vehicle. One PSA was trapped, and another was found injured on the road.

The PSAs were hospitalized and released. Lucero was taken to the hospital as well. He will be charged with multiple crimes, including DWI and causing great bodily harm by vehicle.

