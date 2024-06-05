APD makes 2nd arrest in robbery that ended with 1 person dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 18-year-old Lucas Crespin in connection to an attempted robbery that ended with a fatal shooting. Police say Crespin, along with Devin Caballero, were in a car and intended to rob Paul Gonzales during a drug deal.

During the attempted robbery, Caballero and Gonzales shot at each other when Caballero was hit while driving. Crespin then started shooting at Gonzales. Caballero died at the scene while Gonzales was treated at the hospital.

Gonzales is charged with voluntary manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19. Crespin is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon among other charges.

