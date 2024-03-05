APD looking for 2 men connected to deadly triple shooting in southwest Atlanta in January

The Atlanta Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for two men who may be connected to a homicide.

APD said Desmond Lindsey and Terrance Cole are persons of interest in a homicide that occurred on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard Southwest.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers were called out to 321 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW about multiple people shot.

When officers got to the scene they found three people who had been shot.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

APD said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

