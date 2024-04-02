APD: Juvenile in hospital after being run over; suspect arrested

A juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening, and a suspect was later arrested after a planned fight near a high school, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported Wednesday.

According to APD, at about 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, Amarillo officers were sent to Palo Duro High School on a reported motor vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

Upon officers' arrival, they found a juvenile had been "purposefully run over by a black Chevy Tahoe," APD said. Officers learned that two parties had met at the school to fight. As the fight was happening, a suspect drove off in the black Tahoe and ran over a male juvenile, according to APD. The youth was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As the suspect fled the scene, he was shot at by an individual who came to witness the fight, APD said. Officers recovered shell casings at the scene and later recovered the firearm allegedly used in the shooting. The shooter was identified and interviewed, APD said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Scifries, 35, was later located at an Amarillo motel and arrested. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident is being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigate fight, shooting, vehicle hitting youth